Awolnation team up with Duff McKagan in Burn It Down video

Awolnation have released a live video showcasing their track Burn It Down.

The song originally appeared on the US outfit’s debut studio album Megalithic Symphony in 2011, with the new promo featuring a guest appearance from Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

It was filmed at their sold out show at the Wiltern Theatre, Los Angeles, in March this year, a set that also saw Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo join them onstage.

McKagan also appeared in Awolnation’s video for their single Seven Sticks Of Dynamite from their latest album Here Come The Runts which was released in February via Red Bull Records.

Speaking to Louder about the follow-up to 2015’s Run, frontman Aaron Bruno said: “After surviving the second record and having success with that, it helps you to feel encouraged to continue to make music.

“There’s a certain kind of focus on this record that I’ve never felt before. Maybe it’s just the natural progression of maturing, maybe it’s the point I’m at in my life where I’d like to think I’m getting better – always trying to push myself to write a better song, or produce better, or write better lyrics.

“I felt much more of a focus on this record, and the story I wanted to tell is a very exciting story.”

Awolnation are currently on tour across Europe.

Awolnation 2018 tour dates

Apr 16: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Apr 18: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Apr 19: Hamburg Nebel & Gefahrlich, Germany

Apr 20: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 22: London Scala, UK

Apr 25: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Apr 27: Moscow Glav Club, Russia

May 10: Las Vegas Events Centre, NV

May 11: Santa Barbara Bowl, CA

May 13: Concord Pavilion, CA

May 19: Gulf Shores Hangout Music Festival, AL

May 20: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

May 22: Knoxville The Mill & Vine, TN

May 24: Orlando House Of Blues, FL

May 25: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

May 26: St Petersburg Vinoy Park, FL

May 27: St Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

May 29: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

May 30: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jun 01: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

Jun 02: Burgettstown Xfest, PA

Jun 03: Philadelphia Festival Pier, PA

Jun 15: Clifton park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Jun 16: Buffalo Canalside, NY

Jun 17: Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Jun 20: Portland Aura, ME

Jun 21: Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom, NH

Jun 22: Providence The Strand, RI

Jun 23: Glen Allen Big Field Day, VA

Jun 24: Cincinnati Bogart’s, OH

Jun 27: St louis The Pageant, MO

Jun 28: Tulsa Brady Theatre, OK

Jun 29: Minneapolis Go Fest, MN

Jun 30: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL