Avenged Sevenfold’s M Shadows in recovery after vocal cord scare

Avenged Sevenfold frontman M Shadows has given a health update after he damaged his vocal cords this summer.

The band were due to head out on tour with Prophets Of Rage and Three Days Grace throughout earlier this year, but were forced to pull the plug on 25 shows due to Shadows’ vocal problems.

And in a new interview, Shadows reports that things are now slowly getting back on track.

He tells Loudwire: “I got word today that my vocal cords are good to go and that I can start the recovery process.

“I did two months of no talking or singing and now I need to build it all back up. No damage was done so I'm grateful for that.”

Asked whether he had to change his diet or usual routine to help with his voice, the vocalist adds: “I’m always on a diet for singing – also acid reflux pills and lots of water.

“I could probably start singing very soon but I’m going to take this recovery slow just to make sure everything is as strong as it can be. I'll be ready to roll for the next record.”

Tomorrow, September 21, Avenged Sevenfold will release the Black Reign EP, featuring all four tracks they recorded for the Call Of Duty series of video games – including the single Mad Hatter which launched earlier this week.