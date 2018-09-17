Listen to Avenged Sevenfold’s new Call Of Duty track Mad Hatter

Avenged Sevenfold have released a stream of their brand new single titled Mad Hatter.

The song was recorded for upcoming video game Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4, which will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on October 12.

Listen to it below.

The song will also feature on a new A7X EP titled Black Reign, with all the material included recorded by the band specially for the blockbuster video game series.

News of the band working on material for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 first came to light earlier this year.

Bassist Johnny Christ told HardDrive Radio: “It's a fun song – it's a little bit of a departure from I think what our fans would expect, but I guess that also makes sense because they expect crazy from us now.”

Avenged Sevenfold previously contributed the track Carry On to Call Of Duty: Black Ops 2 in 2012.