Avenged Sevenfold forced to cancel North American tour

Avenged Sevenfold have been forced to cancel their summer North American tour due to vocal cord problems affecting frontman M Shadows.

The band were due to head out on the road this week with Prophets Of Rage and Three Days Grace, but after Shadows was found to have a blood blister on this vocal cords, he’s been advised by doctors to rest his voice for three months.

Shadows says: “There is no good way to start out a note containing bad news but here it is. After Europe, I came down with a terrible viral infection that rendered me voiceless. I tried my best to take care of the situation with voice rest, medication and doctor visits, but my voice was only getting worse.

“After a week of steroids the swelling went down enough to see the cause of the problem – a blood blister has formed on my vocal folds and is preventing them from vibrating properly. In short, I can’t sing anything at the moment and the more I attempt to the more damage is being done.

“Luckily, as of now, the doctors feel that three months of no singing and voice rest should get my cords back on track. Unfortunately, this means we will have to cancel all tour dates at the moment.”

Shadows continues: “Decisions like this weigh on me very heavily. It’s a tour I was looking forward to very much. I want to apologise to the fans who have spent their time and money booking travel arrangements and accommodations.

“I also want to apologise to our crew and the other bands who were depending on this tour. None of these things are lost on me. Just know that I have exhausted every possible solution in trying to get out there and perform for you. It just simply can’t happen at the moment.”

He concludes: “We have a few things coming down the pipe soon that should be fun so we hope you look out for those. Again, I am deeply sorry and hope to see you all soon.”

The affected dates include a headline set at Heavy Montreal next weekend. Limp Bizkit have been announced as their replacement.

Ticket refunds are available from the point of purchase.

Avenged Sevenfold cancelled North American tour dates

Jul 22: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 25: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 26: Hartford The XFINITY Theatre, CT

Jul 28: Bangor Waterfront Pavilion, ME

Jul 29: Montreal Heavy Montreal, QC

Jul 31: Holmdel P.N.C. Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 01: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 03: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion PA

Aug 04: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 06: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 07: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Aug 09: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 11: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 12: Noblesville Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Aug 16: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 17: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Aug 19: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Aug 21: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 22: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Aug 24: Concord Pavilion, CA

Aug 26: Seattle White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 28: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Aug 30: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 01: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Sep 02: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX