Listen to new Avenged Sevenfold track Dose

Avenged Sevenfold have released a stream of their new track titled Dose.

It follows their cover of Mr Bungle’s 1999 track Retrovertigo and Mexican folk song Malagueńa Salerosa which were both launched last month – and come after the band revealed they would keep adding songs to their latest album The Stage which was sneak released in 2016 via Capitol Records.

Dose also features on Gameloft’s mobile game Dungeon Hunter V which has been updated to include an Avenged Sevenfold themed level. Watch a trailer for the game’s The Dark Summer update along with a full stream of the five-minute track below.

Vocalist M. Shadows previously revealed why Avenged Sevenfold wanted to keep releasing new material for the album, saying: “We’ve said all along that we want The Stage to be a different and exciting listening experience.

“For us, the idea of turning an album into a living piece of art and adding new installations is really intriguing. It expands the journey.”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on the road across North America with Metallica and Volbeat. Find their remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with Volbeat)

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Jul 31: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 12: Boise Ford Idaho Centre, ID (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica, Gojira)

