Watch Avenged Sevenfold guitarist fall for chipmunk prank

Avenged Sevenfold have released a video showing bassist Johnny Christ play a hilarious prank on guitarist Synyster Gates.

During the end of their European tour in Stockholm, Sweden, Christ plotted with the band’s monitor engineer Bruce Danz to turn Gates’ backing vocals into that of Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Christ says: “The idea was when he went to sing in A Little Piece Of Heaven you would hear his voice come through in a chipmunk voice. The best part about it, he would think it was going out into the crowd – but lo and behold it would only be for us.”

The footage shows Gates laughing at the prank – but that doesn’t stop him from throwing his mic stand off stage.

Christ adds: “In conclusion, I thought it was a pretty good prank – it went off without a hitch. I do worry about the redemption and I’m sure it will happen but this is old hat, we go back and forth with each other all the time.”

Avenged Sevenfold are currently on the road across North America with Metallica and Volbeat. Find their remaining 2017 tour dates below.

Jun 07: Denver Sports Authority Field, CO (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jun 09: Newton Iowa Speedway, IA

Jun 11: Houston NRG Stadium, TX (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jun 14: San Antonio Alamodome, TX (with Metallica)

Jun 16: Dallas AT&T Stadium, TX (with Metallica)

Jun 18: Chicago Soldier Field, IL (with Metallica)

Jun 19: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino Resort, MI (with In This Moment)

Jul 05: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH (with Volbeat)

Jul 11: Cadott Chippewa Valley Festival Site, WI

Jul 12: Detroit Comerica Park, MI (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 13: Oshkosh Ford Festival Park, WI

Jul 14: Cadott Rock Fest Amphitheatre, WI

Jul 16: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 18: Gilford Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH (with Volbeat)

Jul 19: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC (with Metallica, Volbeat)

Jul 28: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Jul 29: Los Angeles Rose Bowl, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Jul 31: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 03: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 04: Glendale University Of Phoenix Stadium, AZ (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 06: San Diego Petco Park, CA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 09: Seattle CenturyLink Field, WA (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 11: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 12: Boise Ford Idaho Centre, ID (with A Day To Remember)

Aug 14: Vancouver BC Place, BC (with Metallica, Gojira)

Aug 16: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB (with Metallica, Gojira)

