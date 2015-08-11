Avatarium detail The Girl With The Raven Mask

Avatarium will release The Girl With The Raven Mask on October 23 via Nuclear Blast.

The project is Candlemass bassist Leif Edling’s second album with his side-project following their self-titled 2013 release and the 2014 EP All I Want.

The bassist is joined by vocalist Jennie-Ann Smith, guitarist Marcus Jidell, drummer Lars Skold and keyboardist Carl Westholm on The Girl With The Raven Mask.

Edling says: “Think we have created something unique this time with Avatarium. The songs are more written to be just songs and there are some really nice moments on the record that I personally love.

“I hope people will dig TGWTRM as much as I do myself, and if they don’t, it’s their problem. A band can’t deliver more than we have done here, so it is an album close to perfection.”

Jidell adds: “Avatarium have been taking another big step with this album and I can’t wait for people to hear the songs and to play them live on our tour in November. It has been a lot of work but also a great pleasure to be the producer of this album, I’m very happy with the result and I feel very proud to be a member of this powerful and talented band.“

The Girl With The Raven Mask will be available on CD, digipack + DVD and 2LP sets.

Avatarium launch the album with a European tour in November that includes a show at London’s Underworld on November 22.

THE GIRL WITH THE RAVEN MASK TRACKLIST

CD / Digipack

01. Girl With The Raven Mask 02. The January Sea 03. Pearls And Coffins 04. Hypnotized 05. Ghostlight 06. Run Killer Run 07. Iron Mule 08. The Master Thief

Digipack Bonus DVD (live at Hammer Of Doom festival in 2014)

01. Moonhorse 02. Bird Of Prey 03. All I Want 04. Tides Of Telepathy 05. Deep Well 06. Pandora’s Egg 07. Avatarium