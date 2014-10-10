Avatarium drop EP title track

Avatarium have launched a lyric video for the title track from their upcoming EP All I Want.

It’s out on November 14 via Nuclear Blast and is their first material since their self-titled debut album which was released in 2013.

The band are led by Candlemass bassist Leif Edling, and also feature frontwoman Jennie-Ann Smith, guitarist Marcus Jidell, drummer Lars Skold and keyboardist Carl Westholm.

Percussionist Michael Blair guests on the EP and Jidell previously said his contribution helped them break new musical ground.

He said: “Michael showed up at the studio with a big bag of tricks, with metals, crashers, shakers and a lot of strange things. He made sound like if you throw in a punk rocker at Woodstock and feed him with psychedelic pills!”

All I Want is one of two new tracks on the EP, which also features three live recordings taken from the band’s appearance at the Roadburn festival in the Netherlands earlier this year.

They released a teaser for the EP earlier this month, which will be released on CD, digital, vinyl and gold vinyl. It’s currently available to pre-order.

All I Want tracklist