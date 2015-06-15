Avatarium set sights on album no.2

Avatarium have entered the studio to begin work on their second album, it’s been reported.

It’ll be Candlemass bassist Leif Edling’s second album with his side-project following their self-titled 2013 release. They issued the All I Want EP last year.

Edling, vocalist Jennie-Ann Smith, guitarist Marcus Jidell, drummer Lars Skold and keyboardist Carl Westholm have also announced a run of European dates in November, including a show at London’s Underworld on November 22.

Jidell says: “The last six months we have been writing, rehearsing, demoing and now we finally started the recordings for our next album.

“We’re all super excited about the new songs and since the album will be released in October, what could be a better way to celebrate than to go on tour?”

Avatarium will be joined on the trip by The Vintage Caravan and Spiders.

Further details of the album which will be issued via Nuclear Blast will be revealed in due course.

Nov 18: Lyngby Templet, Denmark

Nov 19: Hamburg Klubsen, Germany

Nov 20: Essen Turock, Germany

Nov 21: Eindhoven Speedfest, Netherlands

Nov 22: London Underworld, UK

Nov 23: Frankfurt Das Bett, Germany

Nov 24: Pratteln Z-7, Switzerland

Nov 25: Munich Backstage , Germany

Nov 26:Leipzig Moritzbastei, Germany

Nov 27: Wien Szene, Austria

Nov 28: Innsbruck Weekender, Austria

Nov 29: Berlin Bi-Nuu, Germany