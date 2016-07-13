Avatar European tour announced

Avatar have announced a European tour for later this year.
The Swedish outfit have lined up the dates in support of their sixth album Feathers & Flesh which was released earlier this year.
Speaking about the writing process behind the album, frontman Johannes Eckerstrom told Metal Hammer: “Usually you can worry about one song at a time. But because this was story driven, if a song didn’t quite work, you couldn’t just throw it away – you had to keep trying.”
Read the full interview with Avatar in issue 285 of Metal Hammer magazine, out now in print and also available via TeamRock+. Sign up for TeamRock+ here.
Prior to the European dates, Avatar have live shows planned over the coming months. The new gigs can be found below in bold.
Avatar 2016 tour dates
Aug 13: Alcatraz Music Festival, Belgium
Aug 24: Post Falls Greyhound Park & Event Center, ID
Aug 25: Missoula Big Sky Brewery, MT
Aug 26: Nampa Idaho Center, ID
Sep 12: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center, KS (with A7X)
Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with A7X)
Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with A7X)
Sep 20: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN (with A7X)
Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN (with A7X)
Nov 21: Belfast Oh Yeah Music Centre, UK
Nov 22: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Nov 23: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
Nov 24: Liverpool O2 Academy Liverpool, UK
Nov 25: Glasgow O2 ABC Glasgow, UK
Nov 27: Oxford O2 Academy Oxford, UK
Nov 28: Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield, UK
Dec 02: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Dec 03: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Dec 05: Paris Trabendo, France
Dec 06: Strasbourg Laiterie La, France
Dec 07: Nijmegen Doornroosjee, Netherlands
Dec 08: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany
Dec 09: Munich BackStage Club, Germany
Dec 10: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Dec 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Dec 14: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Dec 16: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
