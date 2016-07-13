Avatar European tour announced

Avatar have announced a European tour for later this year.

The Swedish outfit have lined up the dates in support of their sixth album Feathers & Flesh which was released earlier this year.

Speaking about the writing process behind the album, frontman Johannes Eckerstrom told Metal Hammer: “Usually you can worry about one song at a time. But because this was story driven, if a song didn’t quite work, you couldn’t just throw it away – you had to keep trying.”

Read the full interview with Avatar in issue 285 of Metal Hammer magazine, out now in print and also available via TeamRock+. Sign up for TeamRock+ here.

Prior to the European dates, Avatar have live shows planned over the coming months. The new gigs can be found below in bold.

Aug 13: Alcatraz Music Festival, Belgium

Aug 24: Post Falls Greyhound Park & Event Center, ID

Aug 25: Missoula Big Sky Brewery, MT

Aug 26: Nampa Idaho Center, ID

Sep 12: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center, KS (with A7X)

Sep 14: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI (with A7X)

Sep 15: Toledo Huntington Center, OH (with A7X)

Sep 20: Fort Wayne Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, IN (with A7X)

Sep 21: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN (with A7X)

Nov 21: Belfast Oh Yeah Music Centre, UK

Nov 22: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Nov 23: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 24: Liverpool O2 Academy Liverpool, UK

Nov 25: Glasgow O2 ABC Glasgow, UK

Nov 27: Oxford O2 Academy Oxford, UK

Nov 28: Sheffield O2 Academy Sheffield, UK

Dec 02: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Dec 03: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Dec 05: Paris Trabendo, France

Dec 06: Strasbourg Laiterie La, France

Dec 07: Nijmegen Doornroosjee, Netherlands

Dec 08: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik, Germany

Dec 09: Munich BackStage Club, Germany

Dec 10: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Dec 12: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Dec 14: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Dec 16: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden

