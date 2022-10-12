Australian guitar prodigy Keyan premieres video for new single Pulse

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
published

New young Australian prog guitarist Keyan cites support of fellow six-stringer Plini as major inspiration

Keyan
(Image credit: Samuel Phillips)

Australian guitar prodigy Keyan has premiered the video for his brand new single Pulse, which you can watch below.

It's the follow-up to the Adelaide based guitarist's recent Gradient EP which was released in February. The new video for Pulse video has been directed by Caleb Kotsanis and Sam Tan that showcases the guitarist in his element live on stage. 

“The outro riff is something I’ve been holding onto since 2019, and has been featured on my YouTube channel in various demo songs and playthroughs many times,” Keyan explains of the new song. “It’s one of the riffs I’m most proud of, and always knew that I would use it officially one day by putting it within a huge, emphatic ending of a song.

“One notable experience that was a major catalyst for this release was from becoming friends with Plini and having the privilege of seeing two of his shows in three weeks," explains Kayan. "I left that concert inspired to go home and write something that would not only challenge my abilities as a guitar player, but also further solidify my place in the world of internationally recognised guitar players that I look up to."

Keyan will be marking the launch of Pulse at a release show on the December 16 at Jive Bar in Adelaide.

Keyan

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.