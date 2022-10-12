Australian guitar prodigy Keyan premieres video for new single Pulse

Australian guitar prodigy Keyan has premiered the video for his brand new single Pulse, which you can watch below.

It's the follow-up to the Adelaide based guitarist's recent Gradient EP which was released in February. The new video for Pulse video has been directed by Caleb Kotsanis and Sam Tan that showcases the guitarist in his element live on stage.

“The outro riff is something I’ve been holding onto since 2019, and has been featured on my YouTube channel in various demo songs and playthroughs many times,” Keyan explains of the new song. “It’s one of the riffs I’m most proud of, and always knew that I would use it officially one day by putting it within a huge, emphatic ending of a song.

“One notable experience that was a major catalyst for this release was from becoming friends with Plini and having the privilege of seeing two of his shows in three weeks," explains Kayan. "I left that concert inspired to go home and write something that would not only challenge my abilities as a guitar player, but also further solidify my place in the world of internationally recognised guitar players that I look up to."

Keyan will be marking the launch of Pulse at a release show on the December 16 at Jive Bar in Adelaide.



