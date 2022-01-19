Australian djent guitarist Keyan Houshmand premieres video for Black

Young Australian djent guitarist Keyan Houshmand, who began playing guitar at the age of five, has been making a name for himself with his incendiary social media guitar videos for a while now. Here he takes his debut bow with the release of a video for his very first single, Black, which you can watch below.

Black is taken from Houshmand's debut EP Gradiant, which will be released on February 25. You can see the artwork for the new EP below.

"[Black] finally delivers on the years of alluding to original releases through my social platforms," says Houshmand. "Black is meant to encapsulate everything I have learnt, enjoyed and written over the years in the form of a complete, dark, heavy song. Everything I've ever loved about music and heavy guitar has been a direct influence and implemented into this song. Within the context of Gradient, Black serves as a sonic introduction for the idea that 'nothing is ever black or white, everything is grey', signifying the direct correlation between all fortunes and misfortunes in life.

"Gradient serves as a sonic vessel to promote the idea that 'nothing is black or white, and that everything is grey'. This notion is exercised through the track listing of Black, White and Grey, as well as a recurring melody/motif that plays in every song, despite their major differences in soundscape."

Houshmand will launch the Gradient EP live on Friday March 18 at Adelaide's Lion Arts Factory.

Pre-order Gradient.