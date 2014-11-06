AudioPlastik confirm debut album and single

AudioPlastik – featuring Dec Burke (Frost*), Simon Andersson (ex Pain Of Salvation) and Richard West (Threshold) will launch their debut album In The Head Of A Maniac on February 2.

It’s to be headed up with the release of a single entitled Now on November 17, with all proceeds to be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The band – formerly known as Alpha Flood then Brave New Sky – say the single and its B-side, Leave Me Here, act as the perfect taster for what’s to come on the full-length record.

They add: “We’re delighted to announce that the album will be mastered by Mak Cawthra. We’re very happy that he’ll be springing his aural fairy dust on this album too.”

Now can be pre-ordered via Bad Elephant Music and will also be available via iTunes and Amazon MP3 as a digital release, while In The Head Of A Maniac will go on sale as a CD and download via the label website.