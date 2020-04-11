Attawalpa releases video for Go To The Moon

Art rocker Attawalpa premieres his new video for Go To The Moon with Prog. The track is taken from the London based South-American multi-instrumentalist's new EP Spells, which he describes as a "a psychedelic bubble bath”.

"Go To The Moon was written in my first London recording studio (Moon Studios)," he tells Prog. "I called it Moon because it was a 1700’s crypt opposite Tower Bridge. I painted it all white and it had no windows, it felt like I was living in a spaceship. I was going through a tough, yet exhilarating time back then.

"I was in London and not looking after myself. I was waltzing with oblivion and the party was catching up with me. The song is a reminder about my need for escapism, the longing to be somewhere else. Somewhere where I can be myself, creative and free from toxicity. It also features backing vocals by Jessica Winter (as does last single Holliday)."

Attawalpa's Peruvian heritage plays a part too, his namesake and middle name: Attawalpa (spelt Atahualpa by the books), was the last Inca king before the Spanish invaded in the 1500s, with no desire to be king under Spanish rule, he fled. A misfit even in London, the story resonated with him, leading him to make music as a way of discovering who he truly is.

Order Spells here.