Atreyu launch Do You Know Who You Are? video

Atreyu have released a video for their track Do You Know Who You Are?

It’s lifted from their comeback album Long Live, released last week via Spinefarm Records.

It’s Alex Varkatzas and co’s first studio release since 2009’s Congregation Of The Damned and comes after a three-year hiatus the band insisted they needed to take to refocus.

Guitarist Dan Jacobs said: “Because the only outlet we had was Atreyu, the sound started really altering. Stepping back and being able to do our own things, we could get that out of our system, find a comfortable place to have that outlet, and not let it affect the integrity of our sound.

“The reason we’re able to come back now, be who we are, sound the way we do and be confident about what we’re doing, is that that’s not in the way any more.”

Atreyu previously issued a video for the title track and continue their North American tour next month.

