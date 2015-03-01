GALLERY: Atreyu at Soundwave 2015

Returning after a lengthy hiatus, the metalcore darlings Atreyu are down in Oz to show those down under how it’s done.

Playing to a packed-out crowd on the indoor Stage 3, Atreyu deliver a masterclass in how to throw down, snap necks and scream like a motherfucker. Ploughing through the big hitters of Bleeding Mascara, Doomsday and Lip Gloss And Black, the hunger for this band is still alive and well in Australia and with a new album on the way it’s only a matter of time before they come back to a town near you. Be there.