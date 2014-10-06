Atkins May Project unveil video for A World At War

Atkins May Project have released a video for their track A World At War.

The group, which features original Judas Priest singer Al Atkins, released third album Empire Of Destruction last month. A World At War, the album’s third track.

Last week the group made the song Here Comes The Rain available to stream.

On the new album, Atkins says: “From A World At War to Whisper To The Wind, it will take you on a journey of battle fields to sombre tears.”

Atkins, who was replaced in Judas Priest by Rob Halford in 1973, is joined in Atkins May Project by guitarist Paul May.

Empire Of Destruction tracklist

Dog Eat Dog 2. Whisper To The Wind 3. A World At War 4. The Midas Touch 5. Here Comes The Rain 6. Darkness Within 7. Reckless Child 8. Paranoia

