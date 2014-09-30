Founding Judas Priest singer Al drops new track

Atkins May Project have made a track from their new album available to stream.

Here Comes The Rain is taken from the group’s third album Empire Of Destruction, out now via Gonzo Multimedia.

Atkins May Project features original Judas Priest singer Al Atkins. He is joined by guitarist and artist Paul May.

May says: “Our first album, Serpents Kiss, set the benchmark for the second, Valley Of Shadows, a mature classic metal affair. That in turn set a much higher new benchmark for Empire Of Destruction, which has evolved into something I believe will stand the test of time, an to be album to proud of.”

The first 1000 CDs comes with a limited-edition DVD. The version of Here Comes The Rain that has been made available for streaming is shorter than that which appears on the album.

Atkins was replaced in Judas Priest by Rob Halford in 1973.

Empire Of Destruction tracklist