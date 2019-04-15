At The Gates share video for ferocious new single The Colours Of The Beast

At The Gates have released a video for their track The Colours Of The Beast.

The song features on the band’s latest album To Drink From The Night Itself, which launched in May last year via Century Media.

Vocalist Tomas Lindberg says: “This time we want to focus on the heavier, grittier sound of the band, hence The Colours Of The Beast.

“We once again worked together with Costin Chioreanu on this one. We talked with him that we wanted him to try to capture the dark, gloomy side of the band‘s music.

“He succeeded, creating the – by far – most dark and twisted video we have ever released.”

At The Gates played at the Roadburn festival over the weekend and will head back out on tour later this month.

At The Gates: To Drink From The Night Itself

At The Gates 2019 tour dates

Apr 24: Canberra Basement, Australia

Apr 25: Brisbane Triffid, Australia

Apr 26: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia

Apr 27: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia

Apr 28: Hobart Odeon Theatre, Tasmania

Apr 30: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand

May 01: Auckland Whammy, New Zealand

Jun 01: Antwerp Metal Fest, Belgium

Jun 07: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 15: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 28: Ferropolis Full Force Festival, Germany

Aug 02: Borgholm Brinnar Festival, Sweden

Aug 08: Hampshire Boomtown Fair, UK

Aug 16: St-Nolff Motorcultor Festival, France

Aug 18: Malaga Estepona Metal Meeting, Spain

Sep 06: Hüttikon Meh Suff! Festival, Switzerland