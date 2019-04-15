At The Gates share video for ferocious new single The Colours Of The Beast

At The Gates have released a video for their track The Colours Of The Beast.
The song features on the band’s latest album To Drink From The Night Itself, which launched in May last year via Century Media.
Vocalist Tomas Lindberg says: “This time we want to focus on the heavier, grittier sound of the band, hence The Colours Of The Beast.
“We once again worked together with Costin Chioreanu on this one. We talked with him that we wanted him to try to capture the dark, gloomy side of the band‘s music.
“He succeeded, creating the – by far – most dark and twisted video we have ever released.”
At The Gates played at the Roadburn festival over the weekend and will head back out on tour later this month.
At The Gates: To Drink From The Night Itself
At The Gates 2019 tour dates
Apr 24: Canberra Basement, Australia
Apr 25: Brisbane Triffid, Australia
Apr 26: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia
Apr 27: Melbourne Max Watt’s, Australia
Apr 28: Hobart Odeon Theatre, Tasmania
Apr 30: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand
May 01: Auckland Whammy, New Zealand
Jun 01: Antwerp Metal Fest, Belgium
Jun 07: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 14: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 15: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland
Jun 28: Ferropolis Full Force Festival, Germany
Aug 02: Borgholm Brinnar Festival, Sweden
Aug 08: Hampshire Boomtown Fair, UK
Aug 16: St-Nolff Motorcultor Festival, France
Aug 18: Malaga Estepona Metal Meeting, Spain
Sep 06: Hüttikon Meh Suff! Festival, Switzerland