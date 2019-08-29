At The Gates plot December European tour

At The Gates have announced a 12-date European tour.

The shows in support of their latest album To Drink From The Night Itself will kick off in Hamburg on December 8 and wrap up in Antwerp on December 21, with the run also including performances in Manchester and London.

At The Gates will be joined on the road by special guests Nifelheim and Deserted Fear.

Frontman Tomas Lindberg says: “Finally it is time for us to return to Europe for a real headline run! We have been looking forward to this for a while – it’s always so special playing in front of your own crowd. We can’t wait for these special shows.

“We also have the privilege to share the tour with our Swedish metal brothers Nifelheim. We have played a few select shows in Sweden together before and it is always a blast.

“This will be the one tour you don’t want to miss this winter. We are all very fired up! Along for the ride is also German death metal warriors Deserted Fear.

“Prepare for a night of classic metal mayhem in your home town! See you there!"

At The Gates are currently on tour across North America with Amon Amarth, Arch Enemy and Grand Magus.