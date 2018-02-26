At The Gates detail new album To Drink From The Night Itself

At The Gates have detailed their new studio album To Drink From The Night Itself.

The Swedish outfit announced the album title last month – now they’ve revealed the tracklist and cover art for the record, which is set to arrive on May 18 via Century Media records.

The artwork was designed and created by Costin Chioreanu, with frontman Tomas Lindberg saying: “We had a lot of ideas for what we wanted to get across with the art this time around.

“Overall they were, not surprisingly, related to the general concept of the record. What is great with Costin is that he understands the band. He knows what we are and where we come from. And me and him also have a strong artistic connection.

“I have never met anyone that goes so deep into the world of my lyrics and concepts. When I first wrote to him describing my ideas, I was worried that my remarks were perhaps too long and too confusing, only to get back an even longer and very inspired response.”

Lindberg adds: “The inspiration for the actual front cover piece is taken from the Pergamon Altar, on display at the Pergamon museum in Berlin. It is of course linked closely to the concept that the whole record is based upon, but more on that later. But I will throw a name out there, for the interested ones – Peter Weiss.

“I can’t wait to get the whole record in my hands now, as this is just one of the many great artwork pieces that Costin has created for us on To Drink From The Night Itself.”

At The Gates have also added further live dates to their 2018 touring schedule. Find out more below.

At The Gates To Drink From The Night Itself tracklist

Der Widerstand To Drink From The Night Itself A Stare Bound In Stone Palace Of Lepers Daggers Of Black Haze The Chasm In Nameless Sleep The Colours Of The Beast A Labyrinth Of Tombs Seas Of Starvation In Death They Shall Burn The Mirror Black

Mar 03: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Mar 04: Tilburg Deathfest, Netherlands

Mar 31: Philadelphia Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, PA

May 02: Hong Kong TTN @

May 03: Bangkok Hollywood Awards, Thailand

May 05: Manila Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 06: Singapore Scape

May 29: Tokyo O-East, Japan

May 30: Nagoya Electric Lady Land, Japan

May 31: Osaka Umeda Trad, Japan

Jun 21: Halden Tons Of Rock Festival, Norway

Jun 22: Copenhagen Copenhell Festival, Denmark

Jun 23: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 29: Verona Rock The Castle Festival, Italy

Jun 30: Helsinki Tuska, Finland

Jul 12: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Jul 14: Gävle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 28: Essen Nord Open Air, Germany

Aug 04: Saint-Maurice-De-Gourdans Sylak Open Air, France

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 12: Derbyshire Bloodstock Open Air, UK

Aug 16: Dinkelsbühl Summer Breeze Open Air, Germany

*Dates in bold - newly announced shows

