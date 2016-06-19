At The Drive-In cancel North American tour dates

At The Drive-In have cancelled the remaining dates on their North American tour after singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala came down with a cold and lost his voice.

Following a spring run across Europe that included a March 27 stop at London’s Roundhouse, the band kicked off shows in US and Canada last month before Bixler-Zavala ran into some issues with his throat this past week.

The band cancelled a June 15 show in Washington, DC, saying: “Cedric has been fighting off a cold and has now lost his voice making it impossible for us to play for you tonight.”

A June 17 show at New York City’s Terminal 5 was shut down just two hours before showtime as the vocalist continued to deal with the health issue.

The band said: “Apologies to all our fans in NYC that were coming to our show. Cedric has a health concern with his vocal chords and can’t perform this evening. It is not possible to play without furthering his injury.”

ATDI then issued a further update shutting down the remaining five dates on the trek, including appearances in Boston, Detroit, Toronto and a slot at Quebec’s Amnesia Festival.

The group added: “Apologies to all our fans who have tickets but following our news earlier tonight, we regret to announce that all further shows on our North American tour, up to and including the Amnesia Festival appearance on June 25 are cancelled.

“Tickets can be refunded from point of purchase. We will be back to make up these shows in the future. Thank you for your continued support.”

The 2016 tour marks the group’s first live performances since 2012 when they appeared on a number of festival bills.

ATDI parted ways with founding guitarist Jim Ward just days before the start of the reunion tour and he was replaced by Keeley Davis from Texas outfit Sparta.

ATDI plan to return to live action at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival on June 28.

At The Drive-In 2016 tour cancelled shows

Jun 14: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jun 17: New York Terminal 5, NY

Jun 18: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 21: Detroit St Andrew Hall, MI

Jun 23: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Jun 25: Montebello Amnesia Festival, QC