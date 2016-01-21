At The Drive-In announce 2016 tour

At The Drive-In have announced a run of live shows starting in March.

Last month the band were confirmed for this year’s Rock On The Range in Ohio in May. Now they’ve added more dates, which take in venues across Europe and North America.

The tour will mark the group’s first live performances since 2012 when they appeared on a number of festival bills.

The band also posted a short clip on Facebook stating new music would arrive this year. Their last release was 2000’s Relationship Of Command.

Tickets are available via the band’s website.

At The Drive-In 2016 tour

Mar 23: Hollywood Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 26: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

Mar 27: London Roundhouse, UK

Mar 29: Paris Le Trianon, France

Mar 30: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Mar 31: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Apr 01: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Apr 04: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Apr 05: Vienna Arena, Austria

Apr 07: Milan Fabrique, Italy

Apr 08: Lausanne Impetus Festival, Switzerland

Apr 10: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

May 13-15: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 17: Nashville marathon Music Works, TN

May 19: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

May 20-22: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 03: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Jun 06: Portland McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom, OR

Jun 07: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Jun 08: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Jun 13: Philadelphia Fillmore, PA

Jun 14: Washington Club, DC

Jun 17: New York Terminal 5, NY

Jun 18: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 21: Detroit St Andrew Hall, MI

Jun 23: Toronto Phoenix Concert Hall, ON