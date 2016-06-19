Judas Priest want to deliver 'worthy treasure' to fans

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford says the band want the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls to be a worthy addition to their back catalogue.

The singer recently confirmed the band had regrouped in the studio for the project, which is expected sometime in 2017.

With an acclaimed collection of records behind them, the Birmingham band refuse to rest on their laurels.

Halford tells KBAD 94.FM: “We’re making another record right now, which should be ready when it’s ready. But this’ll be our umpteenth record, hundreds of metal songs later.

“We have a tremendous treasure trail behind us that we cherish, and we wanna make sure that what we put in front of that is equally worthy.

“So we take a lot of time in making the best music that we can. But it’s exciting to think that not too far from now, there’ll be another Priest record on the horizon with some more shows.”

Judas Priest released the live DVD, Battle Cry, in March.

The package captures the group in performance at last year’s Wacken Open Air festival in Germany.

