At The Drive-In announce 2018 UK and European tour

At The Drive-In have announced that they’ll go on tour across the UK and Europe next year.

The band have lined up 14 dates which will kick off at Milan’s Alcatraz on February 22 and wrap up at Glasgow’s O2 Academy on March 15.

At The Drive-In have lined up the dates in support of their new album in•ter a•li•a which arrived in May this year via Rise Records – their first record since 2000’s Relationship Of Command.

Tickets for the shows will be available from 9am GMT on Friday (September 22) via the band’s website. Support will come from Death From Above and Le Butcherettes.

In addition to the tour news, At The Drive-In have also released a run of limited edition skateboards with Pock Pistols Skateboards. Find out more.

At The Drive-In have several live dates scheduled for the remainder of this year. Find a full list of shows below.

Sep 28: Melbourne Festival Hall, Australia

Sep 29: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Sep 30: WollongongYours & Owls Festival, Australia

Oct 02: Eatons Hill Hotel And Function Centre, Australia

Nov 13: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 14: Reading Riverbed, UK

Nov 20: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 21: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 22: London Alexandra Palace, UK

Nov 24: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 26: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 28: Bournemouth International Centre, UK

Nov 29: Brighton Centre, UK

Feb 22: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 23: Geneva Usine, Switzerland

Feb 25: Wiesbaden Schlachtof, Germany

Feb 26: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Feb 28: Paris Olympia, France

Mar 02: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 03: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Mar 05: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Mar 09: London O2 Academy Brixton UK

Mar 10: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Mar 12: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Mar 13: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Mar 15: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

At The Drive-In share animated video for Call Broken Arrow