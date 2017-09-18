Listen to brooding new Satyricon track To Your Brethren In The Dark

Satyricon have released a stream of their new track titled To Your Brethren In The Dark.
It’s the latest material to be lifted from their upcoming ninth studio album Deep calleth upon Deep which will arrive on September 22 via Napalm Records. They previously issued a lyric video for the title track.
Satyricon frontman Satyr says: “To Your Brethren In The Dark is definitely one of the flagship songs on the record.
“This is about emotion, our nature, the spirits, the autumn, the somber and rainy days, those who we lost and the ones who we have not met yet.
“You could say it is a tribute to the sorrow in man and to the drama of the nature we surround ourselves with. A song for the dark towers of the past and those who will rise in the future. Pass the torch To Your Brethren In The Dark.”
Pre-orders for Deep calleth upon Deep are now open directly through the Napalm Records website. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2017 tour dates below.
- Wild Lies premiere Save Your Breath video
- Marilyn Manson releases NSFW video for We Know Where You Fucking Live
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
- Ghost look to 2018 for new album release
Satyricon Deep calleth upon Deep tracklist
- Midnight Serpent
- Blood Cracks Open The Ground
- To Your Brethren In The Dark
- Deep calleth upon Deep
- The Ghost Of Rome
- Dissonant
- Black Wings And Withering Gloom
- Burial Rite
Satyricon 2017 tour dates
Sep 24: Hamburg Grünspan, Germany
Sep 25: Essen Turock, Germany
Sep 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Sep 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Sep 29: London Heaven, UK
Sep 30: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Oct 01: Nantes MJC De Reze, France
Oct 02: Toulouse Le Metronum, France
Oct 04: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Oct 05: Barcelona Razzamatazz, Spain
Oct 06: Montpelier Rockstore, France
Oct 07: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy
Oct 09: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland
Oct 10: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany
Oct 11: Vienna Szene, Austria
Oct 12: Prague Akropolis, Czech Republic
Oct 14: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland
Oct 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Oct 16: Berlin SO36, Germany
Oct 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Oct 19: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Oct 20: Gotherburg Pustervik, Sweden
Oct 21: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Oct 31: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico
Nov 01: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico
Nov 02: San Jose Pepper’s Club, Costa Rica
Nov 07: Santiago Blondie, Chile
Nov 08: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina
Nov 10: Belo Horizonte Stonehenge, Brazil
Nov 11: Sao Paulo Clash Club, Brazil
Nov 12: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Oddiseia, Brazil
Nov 22: Molde Gamle Kulturset, Norway
Nov 23: Trondheim Byscenen, Norway
Nov 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 25: Tromso Driv, Norway
Nov 29: Bergen Hulen, Norway
Nov 30: Stavanger Folken, Norway
Dec 01: Kristiansand Kick, Norway
Dec 02: Hamar Gregers, Norway
The emotion and spirituality of Satyricon's new album Deep Calleth Upon Deep