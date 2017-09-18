Listen to brooding new Satyricon track To Your Brethren In The Dark

Satyricon have released a stream of their new track titled To Your Brethren In The Dark.

It’s the latest material to be lifted from their upcoming ninth studio album Deep calleth upon Deep which will arrive on September 22 via Napalm Records. They previously issued a lyric video for the title track.

Satyricon frontman Satyr says: “To Your Brethren In The Dark is definitely one of the flagship songs on the record.

“This is about emotion, our nature, the spirits, the autumn, the somber and rainy days, those who we lost and the ones who we have not met yet.

“You could say it is a tribute to the sorrow in man and to the drama of the nature we surround ourselves with. A song for the dark towers of the past and those who will rise in the future. Pass the torch To Your Brethren In The Dark.”

Pre-orders for Deep calleth upon Deep are now open directly through the Napalm Records website. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2017 tour dates below.

Satyricon Deep calleth upon Deep tracklist

Midnight Serpent Blood Cracks Open The Ground To Your Brethren In The Dark Deep calleth upon Deep The Ghost Of Rome Dissonant Black Wings And Withering Gloom Burial Rite

Sep 24: Hamburg Grünspan, Germany

Sep 25: Essen Turock, Germany

Sep 26: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Sep 27: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Sep 29: London Heaven, UK

Sep 30: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Oct 01: Nantes MJC De Reze, France

Oct 02: Toulouse Le Metronum, France

Oct 04: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Oct 05: Barcelona Razzamatazz, Spain

Oct 06: Montpelier Rockstore, France

Oct 07: Bologna Zona Roveri, Italy

Oct 09: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Oct 10: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Oct 11: Vienna Szene, Austria

Oct 12: Prague Akropolis, Czech Republic

Oct 14: Krakow Kwadrat, Poland

Oct 15: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Oct 16: Berlin SO36, Germany

Oct 17: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 19: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Oct 20: Gotherburg Pustervik, Sweden

Oct 21: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Oct 31: Guadalajara C3 Stage, Mexico

Nov 01: Mexico City Circo Volador, Mexico

Nov 02: San Jose Pepper’s Club, Costa Rica

Nov 07: Santiago Blondie, Chile

Nov 08: Buenos Aires Uniclub, Argentina

Nov 10: Belo Horizonte Stonehenge, Brazil

Nov 11: Sao Paulo Clash Club, Brazil

Nov 12: Rio De Janeiro Teatro Oddiseia, Brazil

Nov 22: Molde Gamle Kulturset, Norway

Nov 23: Trondheim Byscenen, Norway

Nov 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 25: Tromso Driv, Norway

Nov 29: Bergen Hulen, Norway

Nov 30: Stavanger Folken, Norway

Dec 01: Kristiansand Kick, Norway

Dec 02: Hamar Gregers, Norway

