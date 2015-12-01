At The Drive-In return for Rock On The Range

At The Drive-In have been confirmed for next year’s Rock On The Range festival, alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Disturbed and Shinedown.

ATDI haven’t played live since 2012 when they were on a number of festival bills.

Also on the bill for ROTR’s 10th anniversary in 2016 are Megadeth, 5FDP, Rob Zombie, A Day To Remember, Bring Me The Horizon, Lamb Of God, Clutch, Sixx AM, Pennywise, Ghost and Wolfmother. For full lineup and ticket details, see the official festival website.

Disturbed say: “We’ve waited long enough, and so have you. Get ready, because Disturbed is back and we can’t wait to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Rock On The Range.”

The three-day event in Columbus, Ohio, takes place on May 20, 21 and 22.

Festival co-producer Gary Spivack says: “Everything has been turned up a notch to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Rock On The Range.

“From headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, to the reunion of fan favourites Disturbed, to the welcomed return of Vinnie Paul and his band Hellyeah to the state of Ohio for the first time in over a decade, and countless others, it’s paramount that we continue to raise the bar so Rock On The Range remains the elite rock festival in America. We feel we’ve accomplished this goal and then some.”

Mars Volta ex Cedric: Weed made me a monster