Watch Asking Alexandria’s I Am Iniquity teaser

Asking Alexandria have released a brief teaser clip from their recording studio, showing vocalist Danny Worsnop tracking a song that may be called I Am Iniquity.
Speculation that the band were working on their fifth album intensified last month after guitarist Ben Bruce reported he was undertaking studio duties. Earlier this week producer Matt Good confirmed a project was in progress.
The 41-second video, which also shows Bruce and Good in the mixing room while Worsnop sings, only offers a hint at what might be in store.
The frontman, who returned to Asking Alexandria last year, recently said his comeback had been a “smooth transition” and added: “It’s great being back with the guys. It had been like two years since we had even spoken. I think we all needed the time apart to gather ourselves.”
Bruce reported in March that the follow-up to The Black had been written in full, saying: “I was, like, ‘This has to be better than anything we’ve ever written.’ So I spent months locked away in the studio – all night, all day. I used to go into the studio at lunchtime and not get home until lunchtime the next day. For months, I was on that brutal schedule. But it’s been worth it.”
The band appear at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on June 3.
