Watch Asking Alexandria’s I Am Iniquity teaser

Asking Alexandria have released a brief teaser clip from their recording studio, showing vocalist Danny Worsnop tracking a song that may be called I Am Iniquity.

Speculation that the band were working on their fifth album intensified last month after guitarist Ben Bruce reported he was undertaking studio duties. Earlier this week producer Matt Good confirmed a project was in progress.

The 41-second video, which also shows Bruce and Good in the mixing room while Worsnop sings, only offers a hint at what might be in store.

The frontman, who returned to Asking Alexandria last year, recently said his comeback had been a “smooth transition” and added: “It’s great being back with the guys. It had been like two years since we had even spoken. I think we all needed the time apart to gather ourselves.”

Bruce reported in March that the follow-up to The Black had been written in full, saying: “I was, like, ‘This has to be better than anything we’ve ever written.’ So I spent months locked away in the studio – all night, all day. I used to go into the studio at lunchtime and not get home until lunchtime the next day. For months, I was on that brutal schedule. But it’s been worth it.”

The band appear at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on June 3.

How metal is Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce?