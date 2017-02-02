Asking Alexandria refuse to play it safe

Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce says he wants to make the metal scene exciting again.

The band welcomed back estranged frontman Danny Worsnop in October last year, after vocalist Denis Stoff’s acrimonious exit paved the way for his return.

And with the band re-energised by the move, Bruce has big plans for the group he formed back in 2006.

Speaking exclusively with Metal Hammer, Bruce says: “Basically, we want to breathe some fresh air into the rock community. I feel like things are getting a bit stale and a bit boring and we really want to push the envelope.

“We want to introduce the world to something that’s new and exciting again, especially since it seems that so many bands in our genre seem to be playing it safe at the moment.”

Asked how he plans to do that, Bruce responds: “By writing the best goddamned fucking songs to come out of this scene in at least a decade. Fact.”

Bruce and Worsnop haven’t begun writing together again yet – and Worsnop can’t even begin to estimate when a new album might appear.

He says: “There’s no way of knowing until we get in that room, pick up our guitars and start creating. Whatever it is, it’s going to be special.”

Asking Alexandria are one of four cover stars of issue 292 of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now. There are three other covers celebrating the Heroes Of 2017 featuring Anthrax, Halestorm and Sabaton.

Asking Alexandria: "We're only just beginning"