Asking Alexandria confirm next album is written

Asking Alexandria have confirmed that their next album is written.

Guitarist Ben Bruce also reports that the follow-up to 2016’s The Black will launch later this year.

A short clip recently surfaced of Bruce playing along to a new track – and asked if that is indicative of what fans can expect from the material on the next album, Bruce tells Kaaos TV: “We’re holding our cards close to our chest right now. We’re not going to give too much away.

“Obviously, that was music that we had written. Whether it makes the album or not, we’ll see.

“The whole album’s written and is ready to be recorded properly. And then we have some huge touring opportunities in the works that we are working on right now, so it’s going to be exciting.”

The as-yet-untitled album will feature frontman Danny Worsnop, who returned to the band in October last year – replacing Denis Stoff who took Worsnop’s place in 2015.

And Bruce says he’s spent months in the studio planning out the next album with producer Matt Good.

The guitarist adds: “I was, like, ‘This has to be better than anything we’ve ever written.’ So I spent months locked away in the studio – all night, all day.

“I used to go into the studio at lunchtime and not get home until lunchtime the next day. For months, I was on that brutal schedule. But it’s been worth it.”

Asking Alexandria are currently on tour across Europe. See their full list of 2017 tour dates below.

Mar 23: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Mar 24: Malno KB, Sweden

Mar 25: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Mar 26: Esch Sur Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Mar 28: Warsaw Proxima, Poland

Mar 29: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 30: Hermagor Pressegger See Full Metal Mountain, Austria

Mar 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 01: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia

Apr 03: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Apr 04: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Apr 05: Bremen Pier 2, Germany

Apr 06: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Electric-Halle, Germany

Apr 08: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Apr 09: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Apr 10: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Apr 11: Cardiff University Great Hall, UK

Apr 13: Paris Bataclan, France

Apr 14: Schijndel Paaspop, Netherlands

Apr 15: Leipzig Neue Messe Halle 1, Germany

Apr 17: St Petersburg Cosmonaut, Russia

Apr 18: Moscow Yotaspace, Russia

Apr 19: Yekaterinburg Tele-Club, Russia

