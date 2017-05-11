Asking Alexandria appear to be back in the studio

Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce is in the studio recording new material.

It’s not been confirmed if he’s definitely working on Asking Alexandria tracks, but he reported in March that the follow-up to 2016’s The Black was written.

He said: “The whole album’s written and is ready to be recorded properly. And then we have some huge touring opportunities in the works that we are working on right now, so it’s going to be exciting.”

Now Bruce has tweeted: “Guitars. Recording. Starts today.”

He later added a picture of a stack of guitars on Instagram, with the caption: “Just recording guitars. Need some options.”

He also posted an image of bassist Sam Bettley with producer Matt Good, saying: “Matt Good just reassuring Mr Bettley the bombastic bassist that everything he is laying down right now is in fact bombastic.”

The as-yet-untitled album will feature frontman Danny Worsnop, who returned to the band in October last year – replacing Denis Stoff who took Worsnop’s place in 2015.

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Asking Alexandria will play the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on June 3.

