Asking Alexandria: Danny Worsnop says Stoff was lip synching

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop claims that the band’s former vocalist Denis Stoff lip synched over some of his material when they played live.

Stoff departed the band in October last year – with Worsnop rejoining the group he left in 2015 as a result.

Asked about his relationship with Stoff, Worsnop tells the Lead Singer Syndrome podcast: “He was just keeping my seat warm. Honestly, I don’t know the kid so I have no opinion of him as a person.

“When people start telling me stories, my response is, ‘I don’t want to know.’ I met the kid one time on a tour in Russia and he got a picture with me outside a hotel. That’s my extent of my knowledge of him.

“The only weird thing was, and this was almost illegal, he was lip synching over my stuff for a minute. That obviously did not rub me or my lawyers the right way.”

Worsnop adds: “They jumped on it before I did. They were like, ‘Hey just so you know, we sent him a cease and desist because he’s lip syncing over your stuff.’

“I hadn’t seen them or heard them with him so I was just like, ‘Yeah, make sure he’s not using my stuff.”

Asking Alexandria’s Ben Bruce said that Stoff had refused to regroup with the band for live dates which led to his departure. Bruce said at the time: “We didn’t kick Denis out – he just stopped talking to us.”

Stoff later moved to say he left for personal reasons and that there had been “no drama.”

Worsnop released his solo album The Long Road Home last month.

