Asking Alexandria: It's time to move forward from The Black

Asking Alexandria’s James Cassells says it’s time for the next chapter as they reach the end of touring commitments for 2016 album The Black.

The drummer says “the stars have aligned” after vocalist Denis Stoff’s acrimonious exit paved the way for the return of Danny Worsnop last month. He says it’s now time for Asking Alexandria to begin working on their next album.

Fans have noted the conspicuous absence of The Black material at recent shows – the only record to feature Stoff – but Cassells denies that recent events have tainted the work.

He tells KFMX: “Don’t get me wrong. We all love The Black, we had a great time recording it, and we toured it for a year and a half around the world.

“We’ve had a great time on it, but I think that whole chapter of our lives is now… it’s time to go to the next step. The Black was the album we needed to release at the time, but now I feel like we’re gonna go back to doing what we were doing with Danny, and we’re gonna be moving forward with new music.”

The drummer says that he, guitarist Ben Bruce and other members are “constantly writing music” while on tour – but they have a busy year ahead of them.

He continues: “I think in the coming year, we’re really gonna get ourselves in the studio and start working on new material. But we are actually gonna go get in the studio with Danny, go lock ourselves away for a bit and really work on some great new material for people.

“It might take a minute, which I think is good. Danny’s a busy guy – he’s got a lot of projects on at the moment. We’ve been touring pretty much constantly for a while now.

“Having a little bit of time to lock ourselves away, get creative, get back in that flow. The next year is gonna be a busy year for us though – not so much in the forefront, like playing shows, but for us as musicians.

“We’re gonna be in the studio, we’re gonna be in the practice space, we’re gonna working.”

It was recently reported that Asking Alexandria have already started recording a new song with Worsnop. Release details will be available in due course.

