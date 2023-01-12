Asia to release Live In Tokyo triple vinyl set

Multi-platinum selling prog supergroup Asia will release a triple vinyl set of the bands 2007 live album Fantasia: Live in Tokyo 2007 through BMG Records on February 24. it's the first time the set, which was originally released through Eagle Records in June 2007.

Fantasia: Live in Tokyo 2007 was recorded on the band's original line-up reunion tour to celelpvarte Asia's 25th anniversary. The original line-up of Geoff Downes, Steve Howe, Carl Palmer and John Wetton reunited in 2006, after Downes severed ties with John Payne, which whom he'd been running Asia with since 1992's Aqua.

The original line-up announced their reunion and headed out on tour in America in late 2006, reaching Japan in 2007, where they recorded their show at Tokyo's Kōsei Nenkin Kaikan venue on March 8.

The setlist focusses on their globally successful 1982 debut album Asia and second LP Alpha and one song each from the band members’ previous bands - Video Killed The Radio Star, Roundabout, Fanfare For The Common Man and The Court Of The Crimson King.

The reformed line-up went on to record three studio albums together, Phoenix (2008), Omega (2010) and XXX (2012) before Howe quit once more. he was replaced by young Uk guitarist Sam Coulson on 2014's Gravitas.

Wetton sadly succumbed to cancer in 2017. The band toured in 2018 with Yes bassist Billy Sherwood in the Wetton role and Sons Of Apollo's Ron 'Bumbelfoot' Thal on guitar. he has since been replaced by former Keith Emerson guitarist Marc Bonilla.

