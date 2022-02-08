Trending

Asia featuring John Payne announce plans double anniversary tour

Planned Asia featuring John Payne tour will showcase the 1982 Asia and 1992 Aqua albums

Asia featuring John Payne have announced plans for a double anniversary tour to celebrate the original band's 1982 debut album, as well as 1992's Aqua, the first album from the line-up that featured Payne, along with keyboard player Geoff Downes and briefly Steve Howe and Carl Palmer.

“This is going to be very nostalgic for me, I haven’t played some of these songs in 30 years and I’m extremely excited to do this tour with our band," says Payne. "We want the shows to sound as close to the original recordings as possible."

Founding Asia members Carl Palmer and Geoff Downes recently announced plans for a 40th anniversary tour to celebrate the release of the Asia album, with a line-up that will feature current Yes bassist Billy Sherwood and former Keith Emerson guitarist Marc Bonilla.

Dates for both tours have yet to be announced.

