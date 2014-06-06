Asia extend UK tour again

Asia have extended their tour in support of latest album Gravitas yet again, adding more UK dates in October and November.

The new British shows will follow the appearance at the Malvern Theatre, Worcestershire, on June 11, and at the Picturedrome, Holmfirth, on June 12.

Drummer Carl Palmer says: “Performing on stage is where this band truly comes into its element. Seeing the fans reacting to our music is what makes it all worthwhile – it’s the fuel that drives the train we call Asia. We’ve played to audiences globally, but playing at home in the UK is always a major event for us.”

Frontman John Wetton recently reported the band’s latest lineup, which featuring young guitarist Sam Coulson in place of Steve Howe, is delivering better than even on stage. He said: “It always was a great live band – but this time the dragon has awoken with fresh energy, direction and purpose.”

London tickets are already on sale with the others becoming available on Monday – but the band have offered a presale option via Eventim.

Asia’s latest UK dates

Oct 28: Gateshead Sage H2

Oct 29: Manchester Royal Northern College of Music

Oct 30: Wolverhampton Wulfrun Hall

Oct 31: Christchurch Regent Centre

Nov 02: London Shepherds Bush Empire