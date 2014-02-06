Asia confirm first album with Coulson

Asia have confirmed details of their first album with new guitarist Sam Coulson – Gravitas will be released on March 21 via Frontiers Records.

The band started work on the record, originally to be called Valkyrie, last year following the departure of Steve Howe and the announcement that Coulson, then 25, would take his place.

Drummer Carl Palmer says of Gravitas: “The addition of Sam allowed us to take the band in a slightly different, and perhaps tougher, direction. We’ve been able to grow, while at the same time remaining true to the classic sound that our fans know and love.”

Frontman John Wetton adds: “It’s pure, unadulterated and stereotypical Asia, with raw energy, enthusiasm and free from impurities. It conveys the spectrum of emotion and colour, from real-life agonies to ecstatic fantasy of escapism. Great songs, fabulous performance – Gravitas is Asia by Asia. At last.”

The nine-track album will be available in digital and standard CD formats, plus a deluxe edition including two bonus acoustic tracks and a DVD featuring a video for Valkyrie, an EPK and live tracks to be announced.

**Tracklist **