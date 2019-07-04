Aristocrat Bryan Beller releases new video for The Storm

The Aristocrats bass player Bryan Beller has released a brand new promo video for his song The Storm, which you can watch in full below.

The song is taken from Beller's new solo album, Scenes From The Flood, an 18-track, 88-minute double concept album that explores themes of ambition and loss, intentionality and reality, hope and disillusionment.

“Not exactly light fare, is it?” Beller tells Prog. “But all of my truly favourite albums take me to deep, sometimes challenging places, even upon repeated listening. Especially the double albums. Somewhere inside me, in the eleven years since my last solo album, I’d absorbed and processed a series of life experiences that, I thought, could possibly inform an extended work like this. I felt like I had something big and complex to say. And then I just dove into it.”

Scenes From The Flood features guest appearances from Beller's Aristocrats colleague Guthrie Govan, Joe Satriani, Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa), John Petrucci (Dream Theater) and Haken's Ray Hearne among others.

The album was inspired by hallowed progressive double-albums like Pink Floyd's The Walland Yes' Tales From Topographic Oceans, as well as more modern expanded works, such as Nine Inch Nails' The Fragile.

The deluxe packaging (2CD 8-panel digipak + two 20-page double-CD booklets; 2LP gatefold + 24-page full-size booklet) reveals not just album artwork, but unique cover-style artwork for each of the eighteen songs, or "scenes". A limited run of 200 coloured (purple) vinyl will also be produced.

Scenes From The Flood will be released on September 13. It is available for pre-order from Beller's website.