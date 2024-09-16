Arena announce 30th anniversary tour dates for April and May 2025

UK prog rockers Arena have announced tour dates to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary throughout Europe and UK for April and May 2025.
The tour kicks off at Winter's End Festival in Chepstow on April and runs through to the popular De Boerderij in Zoetermeer in Holland on May 31, taking in Scotland, England and Europe,
"We’re delighted to announce our European tour for 2025, celebrating our 30th Anniversary, we’ll add more ticket links as we get them and look forward to seeing you on the road in 25," the band exclaim.
The band, now fronted by former Threshold and Headspace singer Damian Wilson, and who also feature Clive Nolan, Mick Pointer, John Mitchell and Kylan Amois, will play:
Apr 27: UK Chepstow Drill Hall (Winter's End Festival)
Apr 29: UK Kinross The Green Hotel
Apr 30: UK TBC
May 1: UK Bilston The Robin
May 2: UK Norwich The Waterfront Studio
May 3: UK Fletching Trading Boundaries
May 6: SPA Madrid La Sala Nazca
May 7: SPA Barcelona Razzamatazz
May 9: GER Essen Zeche Carl
May 10: GER Aschaffenburg Colo-saal
May 11: GER Bensheim Musik Thetaer Rex
May 13: BEL Brusselss Zik Zak
May 14: FRA Paris Petit Bain
May 15: SWI Prateeln Z7
May 16: GER Munich Backstage
May 17: ITA Verona Lugagnano Club Il Giardino
May 19: HUN Budapest Analog Music Hall
May 20: POL Piekary Śląskie OK Andaluzja
May 21: POL Warsaw Terminal Kultury
May 22: POL Poznan 2Progi
May 23: DEN Copenhagen Kulturhuset Viften
May 24: SWE Gothenberg Musikens Hus
May 25: NOR Olso Cosmopolite
May 27: GER Hamburg Logo
May 28: NED Hengelo Metropool
May 29: NED Weert Debosuil
May 30: NED Uden De Pul
May 31: NED Zotermeer De Boerdrij