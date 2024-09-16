Arena announce 30th anniversary tour dates for April and May 2025

UK prog rockers Arena have announced tour dates to celebrate the band's 30th anniversary throughout Europe and UK for April and May 2025.

The tour kicks off at Winter's End Festival in Chepstow on April and runs through to the popular De Boerderij in Zoetermeer in Holland on May 31, taking in Scotland, England and Europe,

"We’re delighted to announce our European tour for 2025, celebrating our 30th Anniversary, we’ll add more ticket links as we get them and look forward to seeing you on the road in 25," the band exclaim.

The band, now fronted by former Threshold and Headspace singer Damian Wilson, and who also feature Clive Nolan, Mick Pointer, John Mitchell and Kylan Amois, will play:

Apr 27: UK Chepstow Drill Hall (Winter's End Festival)

Apr 29: UK Kinross The Green Hotel

Apr 30: UK TBC

May 1: UK Bilston The Robin

May 2: UK Norwich The Waterfront Studio

May 3: UK Fletching Trading Boundaries

May 6: SPA Madrid La Sala Nazca

May 7: SPA Barcelona Razzamatazz

May 9: GER Essen Zeche Carl

May 10: GER Aschaffenburg Colo-saal

May 11: GER Bensheim Musik Thetaer Rex

May 13: BEL Brusselss Zik Zak

May 14: FRA Paris Petit Bain

May 15: SWI Prateeln Z7

May 16: GER Munich Backstage

May 17: ITA Verona Lugagnano Club Il Giardino

May 19: HUN Budapest Analog Music Hall

May 20: POL Piekary Śląskie OK Andaluzja

May 21: POL Warsaw Terminal Kultury

May 22: POL Poznan 2Progi

May 23: DEN Copenhagen Kulturhuset Viften

May 24: SWE Gothenberg Musikens Hus

May 25: NOR Olso Cosmopolite

May 27: GER Hamburg Logo

May 28: NED Hengelo Metropool

May 29: NED Weert Debosuil

May 30: NED Uden De Pul

May 31: NED Zotermeer De Boerdrij

Get tickets.