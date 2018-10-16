Are you ready to take a tour through Slipknot’s gruesome Slaughterhouse?

Last month, it was revealed that Slipknot had teamed up with the Slaughterhouse Haunted Attraction for a new horror-themed event.

It’s open right now in Des Moines, Iowa, with a special VIP weekend set to take place between October 18-21.

The special weekend will include guided tours of the horror-filled attraction with a member of Slipknot, while there will also be meet and greet sessions with the band and exclusive merchandise bundles.

But obviously not everyone can get to Slipknot’s home town to experience the gruesome event in person, so the Des Moines Register have created a video, giving fans around the world the chance to go inside and gain more info about the special event.

In the clip, Slaughterhouse owner Ian Miller says: “This is a whole other world. It’s a walkthrough cinematic experience and at the Slaughterhouse, the people are the pigs.

“We are processing you. We set you up, we de-hair you, we incinerate you and then we run you through.”

He adds: “It mapped out really quickly – we hardly had to think about it. A lot of our scenes already catered to the lyrics and the presence and the energy that Slipknot embody.”

Shawn “Clown” Crahan tells the Des Moines Register: “It’s all about the fans. It’s all about a special experience, making it one-on-one, almost.

“It really is going to be a moment in our history, in their history and our history in Des Moines.”

Earlier this week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor said the band had demoed 20 tracks as they work on the follow-up to 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.

Taylor also hinted that the band could released further material after the as-yet-untitled record launches at some point next year.