Are AC/DC about to announce a world tour?

The future of AC/DC has been the focus of much speculation over the last 12 months or so.

After wrapping up their Rock Or Bust world tour with Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose due to Brian Johnson’s hearing problems, all went quiet… at least for a couple of months.

Then, in August last year, the rumour mill went into overdrive when Johnson and estranged AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd were spotted outside Vancouver’s Warehouse Studios where the band have recorded several albums in the past.

They were then photographed with longterm engineer Mike Fraser at the same location, with Fraser later confirming the band have been back in the studio “doing something."

Now, after US radio host Eddie Trunk said in April that AC/DC were “absolutely going to tour” again, comes a report on V100 Rocks that suggests the band will announce live shows at some point next week.

The website say they’ve been told that AC/DC are “set to announce a 2019-2020 world tour next week on Wednesday” with Johnson back on vocal duties. However, it must be stressed that there’s been no official world from within the AC/DC camp.

Johnson has worked with audio experts Asius on a solution to his hearing problems and has played live with Muse, Paul Rodgers and Mick Fleetwood since then.

And, last month, Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh revealed he’s been working with Johnson on a mystery project.