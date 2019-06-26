Brian Johnson teams up with Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh for mystery project

Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has revealed that he has been working with AC/DC singer Brian Johnson.

Walsh posted an picture of the pair on Instagram the day after the Eagles’ show at London’s Wembley Stadium. “Great day making music with my old pal Brian today in London. We nailed it! Love ya man!”

While Walsh didn’t reveal any further details of the collaboration, Walsh recently appeared in the second series of Johnson’s Sky Arts TV show Life On The Road, which saw the pair sketching out an imprompty song in the back of a limousine. Fans have speculated that they could be recording a full version of that song.

In Episode 5 Season 2 of Brian Johnson’s A Life On The Road @BrianJohnson meets @JoeWalsh in the back of a limo. Joe brings his guitar along so Brian writes a song. 🙌🏻A bit of tweaking and this could be a potential @acdc song. pic.twitter.com/GFOksvlkg7May 7, 2019

Johnson is rumoured have rejoined AC/DC after leaving in 2016 due to hearing issues. The singer was spotted at Vancouer’s Warehouse Studios with guitarists Angus and Stevie Young in 2018.

“I think it’s pretty much a done deal that AC/DC, at the very least, are going to release some sort of record and it’ll be some sort of tribute to Malcolm Young, just like Back In Black was a tribute to Bon Scott,” radio DJ Eddie Trunk claimed earlier this year.

Trunk added that AC/DC were planning to tour with Johnson in the future.

“I have sources that have told me that they are absolutely going to tour with Brian back again. That’s all unconfirmed from their camp, but I had it from some reliable sources.”