Architects have unveiled the first video from new album ‘Lost Forever / Lost Together’.

Lost Forever / Lost Together is the follow-up to 2012′s immense _Daybreaker _and arrives on March 11.

Lost Forever / Lost Together Tracklist

Gravedigger 2. Naysayer 3. Broken Cross 4. The Devil Is Near 5. Dead Man Talking 6. Red Hypergiant 7. C.A.N.C.E.R 8. Colony Collapse 9. Castles In The Air 10. Youth Is Wasted On The Young 11. The Distant Blue

