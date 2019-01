Arch Enemy have unveiled the video for a track taken from their new album.

No More Regrets is taken from the band’s ninth album War Eternal – the first to feature new lead singer Alissa White-Gluz who replaced Angel Gossow earlier this year.

The video shows Alissa and the band performing in a vast warehouse.

War Eternal was released this week. Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Ammot said last month that Gossow’s departure came as no surprise.

Arch Enemy: No More Regrets