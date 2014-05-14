Arch Enemy split was no surprise

Arch Enemy's split with former singer Angela Gossow came as no surprise to the rest of the band, according to guitarist Michael Amott.

As the band were preparing to record a new album at the end of last year, Gossow informed them she was quitting. She was eventually replaced by Canadian singer Alissa White-Gluz.

Amott tells Turkgitar: “We had decided to take 2013 off from the road and any sort of band activity. The only thing we were doing was writing music, and also there was always the plan to go into the studio and record at the end of 2013. As the scheduled recording time got closer, Angela informed us last year that she would definitely be stepping down from her position in the band.

“To be honest it was not such a huge surprise to the rest of us, as there were a lot of conversations of that nature leading up to that point. I made the changes in the band that were necessary for Arch Enemy to continue and keep the music alive.”

With the band touring ahead of next month’s release of new album War Eternal, White-Gluz is revelling in her role and Amott says she has added a new dimension to the group.

“Alissa has many different vocal styles that she can do very well,” he says. “She is much more versatile in that aspect than Angela. But for Arch Enemy we are sticking with the aggressive vocal style that we are known for.

“When I started the band in 1995 I had the idea to make the most heavy melodic band of all time, combining elements of extreme death metal heaviness and thrash speed alongside traditional heavy metal and hard rock influences with the harmonies, melodies and solos. We are very much staying true to these roots of the band on War Eternal.”

War Eternal is released on June 9.