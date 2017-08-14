Arch Enemy announce 2018 UK and European tour

Arch Enemy have announced a UK and European tour for early next year.
They’ll kick off the 27-date run in Munich on January 12 and wrap up with a set in Bristol on February 14.
The shows have been organised in support of the band’s upcoming album Will To Power, which arrives on September 8 via Century Media.
Arch Enemy released a video for their new track The World Is Yours last month, with guitarist Michael Amott reporting: “This was the first song I wrote for Will To Power and drummer Daniel Erlandsson helped me arrange and finish it up – one of many songs we co-wrote and co-produced this time around.
“We had a blast recording together with the full band in the south of Sweden and then mixing with Jens Bogren, who did a superb mix and mastering – in my opinion even surpassing the epic sound on our previous record War Eternal.”
Arch Enemy previously unveiled the cover art for Will To Power – and it can be seen below, along with the final tracklist, the band’s tour dates – and a special message from vocalist Alissa White-Gluz.
Will To Power is now available for pre-order.
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Stone Sour, Halestorm, Epica and more feature on Hammer Goes 90s covers CD
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Arch Enemy 2018 UK and European tour dates
Jan 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jan 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Jan 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Jan 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Jan 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 18: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Jan 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jan 22: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Jan 23: Paris Bataclan, France
Jan 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 27: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Jan 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jan 29: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany
Jan 31: Malmo KB, Sweden
Feb 01: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 02: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Feb 03: Gothenburg Trädgarn, Sweden
Feb 05: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Feb 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Feb 09: Glasgow ABC, UK (without Jinjer)
Feb 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK (without Jinjer)
Feb 11: London Koko, UK (without Jinjer)
Feb 13: Manchester Ritz, UK (without Jinjer)
Feb 14: Bristol Academy, UK (without Jinjer)
Arch Enemy Will To Power tracklist
- Set Flame To The Night
- The Race
- Blood In The Water
- The World Is Yours
- The Eagle Flies Alone
- Reason To Believe
- Murder Scene
- First Day In Hell
- Saturnine
- Dreams Of Retribution
- My Shadow And I
- A Fight I Must Win