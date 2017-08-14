Arch Enemy announce 2018 UK and European tour

Arch Enemy have announced a UK and European tour for early next year.

They’ll kick off the 27-date run in Munich on January 12 and wrap up with a set in Bristol on February 14.

The shows have been organised in support of the band’s upcoming album Will To Power, which arrives on September 8 via Century Media.

Arch Enemy released a video for their new track The World Is Yours last month, with guitarist Michael Amott reporting: “This was the first song I wrote for Will To Power and drummer Daniel Erlandsson helped me arrange and finish it up – one of many songs we co-wrote and co-produced this time around.

“We had a blast recording together with the full band in the south of Sweden and then mixing with Jens Bogren, who did a superb mix and mastering – in my opinion even surpassing the epic sound on our previous record War Eternal.”

Arch Enemy previously unveiled the cover art for Will To Power – and it can be seen below, along with the final tracklist, the band’s tour dates – and a special message from vocalist Alissa White-Gluz.

Will To Power is now available for pre-order.

Jan 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany

Jan 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Jan 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Jan 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Jan 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Jan 18: Lyon Transbordeur, France

Jan 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Jan 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Jan 22: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Jan 23: Paris Bataclan, France

Jan 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Jan 27: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany

Jan 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jan 29: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany

Jan 31: Malmo KB, Sweden

Feb 01: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 02: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Feb 03: Gothenburg Trädgarn, Sweden

Feb 05: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Feb 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Feb 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Feb 09: Glasgow ABC, UK (without Jinjer)

Feb 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK (without Jinjer)

Feb 11: London Koko, UK (without Jinjer)

Feb 13: Manchester Ritz, UK (without Jinjer)

Feb 14: Bristol Academy, UK (without Jinjer)

Arch Enemy Will To Power tracklist

Set Flame To The Night The Race Blood In The Water The World Is Yours The Eagle Flies Alone Reason To Believe Murder Scene First Day In Hell Saturnine Dreams Of Retribution My Shadow And I A Fight I Must Win

Arch Enemy: Alissa White-Gluz's Guide To Life