Arch Enemy announce 2018 UK and European tour

Arch Enemy will play dates across the UK and Europe throughout January and February next year with support from Wintersun, Tribulation and Jinjer

Arch Enemy have announced a UK and European tour for early next year.

They’ll kick off the 27-date run in Munich on January 12 and wrap up with a set in Bristol on February 14.

The shows have been organised in support of the band’s upcoming album Will To Power, which arrives on September 8 via Century Media.

Arch Enemy released a video for their new track The World Is Yours last month, with guitarist Michael Amott reporting: “This was the first song I wrote for Will To Power and drummer Daniel Erlandsson helped me arrange and finish it up – one of many songs we co-wrote and co-produced this time around.

“We had a blast recording together with the full band in the south of Sweden and then mixing with Jens Bogren, who did a superb mix and mastering – in my opinion even surpassing the epic sound on our previous record War Eternal.”

Arch Enemy previously unveiled the cover art for Will To Power – and it can be seen below, along with the final tracklist, the band’s tour dates – and a special message from vocalist Alissa White-Gluz.

Will To Power is now available for pre-order.

Arch Enemy 2018 UK and European tour dates

Jan 12: Munich Tonhalle, Germany
Jan 13: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Jan 14: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Jan 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Jan 17: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Jan 18: Lyon Transbordeur, France
Jan 19: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain
Jan 20: Madrid La Riviera, Spain
Jan 22: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Jan 23: Paris Bataclan, France
Jan 24: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 26: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Jan 27: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany
Jan 28: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Jan 29: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany
Jan 31: Malmo KB, Sweden
Feb 01: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 02: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Feb 03: Gothenburg Trädgarn, Sweden
Feb 05: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Feb 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Feb 07: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany
Feb 09: Glasgow ABC, UK (without Jinjer)
Feb 10: Nottingham Rock City, UK (without Jinjer)
Feb 11: London Koko, UK (without Jinjer)
Feb 13: Manchester Ritz, UK (without Jinjer)
Feb 14: Bristol Academy, UK (without Jinjer)

Arch Enemy Will To Power tracklist

  1. Set Flame To The Night
  2. The Race
  3. Blood In The Water
  4. The World Is Yours
  5. The Eagle Flies Alone
  6. Reason To Believe
  7. Murder Scene
  8. First Day In Hell
  9. Saturnine
  10. Dreams Of Retribution
  11. My Shadow And I
  12. A Fight I Must Win

