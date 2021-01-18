Arc Of Life stream new song Just In Sight

Arc Of Life, the new outfit featuring Yes members Jon Davison, Billy Sherwood and Jay Schellen will release Arc Of Life's debut album in February, Billy Sherwood and occasional drummer Jay Schellen have streamed a brand new song Just In Sight which you can listen to below. The band will release their self-titled debut album through Frontiers Records on February 12.

Bass player Sherwood describes the band's music as, “interesting, with well-crafted songs, performed with precision and grace. All songs feature memorable melodies and lyrics that take the listener on a sonic adventure. Dynamic arrangements with peaks and valleys... it's all there.”

The concept behind Arc Of Life is, in keeping with the progressive rock philosophy, to craft creative, challenging, and ear-pleasing music that pushes boundaries. Yes music is a clear point of influence. But while Yes is clearly the main point of comparison, a lot of musical similarities can be drawn to describe Arc Of Life’s grandiose and epic approach to music.

“Each Yes member understands and supports when others may desire to explore and thrive along new artistic avenues," adds singer Jon Davison. "We then each find further inspiration to bring back to the Yes fold.”

Joining the Yes players are guitarist Jimmy Haun, who has also worked with Sherwood on the Circa and Yoso projects as well as featuring on Yes' 1991 Union album, and former Sound Of Contact and In Continuum keyboard player Dave Kerzner.

“Once the world gets over the COVID hump, Arc Of Life will be planning as much touring as we can fit in between Yes and our other projects," says Davison. "Quite honestly, we’re all chomping at the bit to be out performing again!”