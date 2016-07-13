Anvil release Zombie Apocalypse video

Anvil have released a video for their track Zombie Apocalypse.
It’s lifted from their album Anvil Is Anvil, which was issued earlier this year.
Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow tells KNAC: “Zombie Apocalypse is my personal favourite from the album. I love the feel and tempo which allows for melody and sheer power.”
Drummer Robb Reiner adds: “The song is combined with slamming doom feel and the track is hypnotic in nature. It displays a shredding of a guitar solo and has been fun to perform live. One of the many top tracks from Anvil Is Anvil.”
Anvil have also announced a European tour this autumn – with further dates to be announced in due course.
- Every Time I Die in live video for The Coin Has A Say
- TeamRock News In Brief July 13, 2016
- Slipknot's Corey Taylor to guest on new Korn album
- Guns N' Roses 'Where's Izzy' fan responds after band deny sign claims
Anvil European tour 2016
Oct 20: London Academy, UK
Oct 21: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Oct 22: Doncaster Diamond, UK
Oct 23: Cardiff Globe, UK
Oct 25: Gloucester Guildhall, UK
Oct 26: Edinburgh La Belle Angele, UK
Oct 27: Grimsby Yardbirds, UK
Oct 28: Bristol Bierkeller, UK
Oct 29: Rouselare De Verlichte Geest, UK
Oct 30: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands
Nov 04: Sandnes Tribute, Norway
Nov 05: Fosser Oeak Metal Club, Norway
Nov 06: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden
Nov 10: Amstelveen P 60, Netherlands
Nov 11: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Nov 12: Weissenhauser Strand Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany
Nov 13: Landgraaf Oefenbunker, Netherlands
Nov 15: Lyon Ninksi Kao, France
Nov 16: Calenzano Cycle, Italy
Nov 17: Roma Jailbreak, Italy
Nov 18: Erba Centrale, Italy
Nov 19: Padova Bullet, Italy
Nov 20: Borgo Priolo Dagda, Italy