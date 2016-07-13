Anvil release Zombie Apocalypse video

Anvil have released a video for their track Zombie Apocalypse.

It’s lifted from their album Anvil Is Anvil, which was issued earlier this year.

Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow tells KNAC: “Zombie Apocalypse is my personal favourite from the album. I love the feel and tempo which allows for melody and sheer power.”

Drummer Robb Reiner adds: “The song is combined with slamming doom feel and the track is hypnotic in nature. It displays a shredding of a guitar solo and has been fun to perform live. One of the many top tracks from Anvil Is Anvil.”

Anvil have also announced a European tour this autumn – with further dates to be announced in due course.

Anvil European tour 2016

Oct 20: London Academy, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Oct 22: Doncaster Diamond, UK

Oct 23: Cardiff Globe, UK

Oct 25: Gloucester Guildhall, UK

Oct 26: Edinburgh La Belle Angele, UK

Oct 27: Grimsby Yardbirds, UK

Oct 28: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

Oct 29: Rouselare De Verlichte Geest, UK

Oct 30: Tilburg Little Devil, Netherlands

Nov 04: Sandnes Tribute, Norway

Nov 05: Fosser Oeak Metal Club, Norway

Nov 06: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden

Nov 10: Amstelveen P 60, Netherlands

Nov 11: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Nov 12: Weissenhauser Strand Metal Hammer Paradise, Germany

Nov 13: Landgraaf Oefenbunker, Netherlands

Nov 15: Lyon Ninksi Kao, France

Nov 16: Calenzano Cycle, Italy

Nov 17: Roma Jailbreak, Italy

Nov 18: Erba Centrale, Italy

Nov 19: Padova Bullet, Italy

Nov 20: Borgo Priolo Dagda, Italy

