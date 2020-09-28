Antimatter move their 20th anniversary shows to 2021

Dark British proggers Antimatter have announced they’re rescheduling their 20th anniversary acoustic shows to November 2021 due to ongoing restrictions and uncertainty with the coronavirus pandemic. The dates will include a special show at Camden's Black Heart in London on November 4, 2021.

Mainmain Mick Moss told Prog, “This will be the first acoustic tour for five years due to huge demand and will include a rare UK appearance. Expect a selection of songs covering the entire discography from Saviour right through to Black Market Enlightenment."

More dates are still to be announced and Moss confirms that original tickets will be valid for the new shows.

Antimatter anniversary acoustic tour 2021 – dates so far

04.11.21: Camden Black Heart, London, UK

07.11.21: Esslingen Ad Astra, Germany

09.11.21: Hamburg Vogelnest, Germany