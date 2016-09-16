Anthrax’s Scott Ian to take over Howard Stern radio show

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian will take over Howard Stern’s 101 radio show tonight (September 16), it’s been announced.

The broadcast will air at 11pm EST, and will see Ian present Anthrax’s set from last year’s Loud Park Festival in Japan, along with anecdotes from throughout the band’s 35 year history.

A statement reads: “Not only will Scott dive into his rich musical history, but he’ll also be going back into the Stern Show vault to resurface some of his finest moments on the show.

“From his first ever appearance to the infamous 1997 incident in which he avoided criminal charges by calling in live to offer an apology to George Steinbrenner after he was caught sneaking around the New York Yankee’s spring training camp in Tampa, Florida, and so much more.”

In addition, the show have issued a stream of Anthrax performing their track Antisocial from the Japanese festival date. Listen to it below.

Earlier this week, Anthrax bassist Frank Bello thanked Metallica for providing the “kick in the ass” his band needed to return to form in 2010.

Last month, the band released a video for their Monster At The End, which features on Anthrax’s 11th studio album For All Kings.

